To The Daily Sun,
City of Laconia: Thank you for selling the abandoned brick-building in Lakeport. The new building in its place is sleek and seems to have got the ball rolling on the revival of the area. The only ugly thing is how you are treating the owner.
Margaret Spinazzola
Laconia
