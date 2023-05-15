May 8-12 was Teacher Appreciation Week. I’m confident that many students and parents expressed support and respect for these invaluable individuals. No matter the ZIP code, teachers create a sense of safety and belonging for their students. They reach into their own pockets to transform their classrooms into a learning environment. However, saying thank you during this week is not enough.
The NH Supreme Court ruled nearly 30 years ago that the state is obligated to fully fund a constitutionally adequate education for every child and to pay for it with taxes assessed at the same rate throughout the state. Despite the ruling, the state’s failure to fulfill its responsibility creates tremendous hardships for property-poor towns who must rely on local property taxes to make up the difference.
It is a disgrace that New Hampshire’s share of educational spending is the lowest in the nation. Local taxes account for more than 70% of educational spending. The NH Legislature can fix this problem. This spring during budget development, $70 million was taken from the Educational Trust Fund (which funds education) and moved into the General Fund (which funds a multitude of non-related programs). Only due to public outcry did the funds get returned. We need to encourage our representatives to support public education and track their voting record.
Let’s not only say thank you to our teachers, but advocate each day and every day for public education. To learn more about NH funding for education, go to fairfundingnh.org.
