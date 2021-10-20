To The Daily Sun,
Election day, Nov. 2, will soon be upon us. The office of mayor is to be decided that day and it is imperative the residents of Laconia select the best candidate.
Andrew Hosmer is the most qualified individual to hold the office of mayor. Andrew has worked in conjunction with city council members in maintaining a tax cap compliant budget while investing in infrastructure projects. With his leadership, two tax exempt properties, the Busiel House and Holy Trinity School, have returned to the tax roll. He has been committed to the re-opening of the Colonial Theatre which has attracted new businesses to the downtown. Andrew is a leader that listens. Constituents have met with Andrew to discuss their concerns regarding the Durkee Brook bridge project and Wyatt Park. Andrew is also a man of compassion. He created a task force to better address the needs of the homeless. Laconia is moving forward in so many positive ways. Andrew Hosmer is a proven leader who will continue to work in a responsible and professional manner to the benefits of all.
Please join me in supporting Andrew Hosmer for mayor on Nov. 2.
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
