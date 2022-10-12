To The Daily Sun,
Gov. Chris Sununu boasts how Republican tax cuts preserve the New Hampshire Advantage. What Republicans fail to disclose is the significant contribution of federal monies to the state coffers.
Gov. Chris Sununu boasts how Republican tax cuts preserve the New Hampshire Advantage. What Republicans fail to disclose is the significant contribution of federal monies to the state coffers.
The following information is from the NH Fiscal Policy Institute (NHFPI), an independent organization.
Federal grant monies for fiscal year 2021 was $4.53 billion, which makes up close to half of the state’s revenue. This money was outside of pandemic-related aid. The remaining half comes from a variety of state revenue sources. The largest contributor of state revenue is the Business and Profits Tax at $667.2 million, which supports the general fund and the Educational Trust Fund.
The Republicans made several tax cuts, including the Business and Profits Tax. A startling fact about the Business Profits tax base is that 44% of the revenue came from 80 filers! Sixty percent of the filers are large corporations with significant overseas investments. Thus, large corporations are the major beneficiaries of this tax cut. The Interest and Dividends Tax was not only cut but will be eliminated in 2027. Who benefits most? The top 1% of income earners. According to the NHFPI, the tax reductions will negatively affect NH residents in the next budget cycle.
With regard to pandemic aid, we should thank Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster for their efforts in NH receiving $16 billion dollars. This is a sizable amount of money given the state’s economy. Monies were spent on the paycheck protection program, economic impact to individuals, enhanced unemployment benefits and other programs.
The next time you hear Republicans, Libertarians and Free Staters degrade the federal government, remember the financial contributions coming from D.C. There is no NH Advantage without federal dollars.
To learn more about the NH state budget, go to nhfpi.org
Marcia Hayward
Laconia
