To The Daily Sun,
For those watching the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department and Dave Perkins case unfold, it’s time to take action!
Dave has been on administrative leave for the past five months, while the sheriff tries to justify firing him. No matter how hard they try, they can’t find any reason to.
Dave has had a stellar law enforcement career: Gilford police officer for six years; member of the Belknap County SWAT team for 18 years, commander for the last three; FBI Academy certification in Law Enforcement Leadership.
Dave has been second in command at Belknap County Sheriff’s Department since 2012 and has received numerous exceptional performance reviews by the current sheriff. So how does a local guy who has dedicated his entire life to law enforcement, all of a sudden find himself in a situation to potentially lose his job by means of the same person he endorsed and helped become sheriff in 2016?
What if Dave became aware of improper conduct that was being played down or not acknowledged, putting the reputation of his co-workers and credibility of the department at risk? So Dave has a responsibility to do the right thing and reports it. But because certain people are involved who don’t want this to come to light, they decide to save themselves and destroy the career of Dave Perkins.
Obviously, a situation occurred and Dave tried to bring it to light. It was never acted upon by his superior, and for some reason Dave was sent home for a week without pay citing “insubordination” (unfounded). Then Dave was told he should look for another job. How do you think an honest guy like Dave just back from his yearly vacation with three children, two in college, felt being told he should quit his job before he gets fired? They knew Dave would feel helpless. But, they were wrong! Dave is incredibly committed to law enforcement. It was never Dave’s choice or intention to be on administrative leave, Dave WANTS to work. If he hadn’t filed suit, he would have lost his job immediately. Now the county’s involvement is what Dave needed all along to bring this matter to light.
There is one piece of this puzzle that would end and solve this situation, but the county is not willing to make this public. Is it because they don’t want to embarrass the department or the careers of others? Is it fair to do this at the expense of a good man’s life and career dedication to law enforcement?
Dave Perkins loves his job and performs it very well. Dave cannot stand the idea that people can say he is being paid and he is not working. Dave never wanted any trouble, it was only after he announced his candidacy and this well kept secret arose that his troubles began.
If we all knew the truth, this discussion would be over. If you know Dave, or know more about this situation, please speak up.
Marc Bourgeois
Gilford
