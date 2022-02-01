To The Daily Sun,
Across American cities we are seeing rising violent crime. This is particularly true in cities and states run by leftists, mayors and governors. The rise in crime is of great concern to Americans everywhere. Rising violent crime comes from defunding the police, criminal justice reform and our Justice Department.
Many federal law enforcement agencies operate under the Justice Department. Even those agencies not operating under the DOJ still rely on its federal prosecutors. Agencies partner with the DOJ to further criminal investigations and for prosecution of crime under federal statutes.
Violations of federal criminal law are prosecuted by federal prosecutors assigned to the U.S. Attorney’s offices located across the U.S. Federal prosecutors are not required to accept the prosecution of all cases presented to them by federal agents.
Because of prosecutorial discretion, federal prosecutors have great latitude in deciding what to prosecute and how to charge. U.S. Attorneys are obligated to orders issued by the attorney general, for whom they all work.
The AG of the U.S. is the chief law enforcement officer of the U.S. On Jan. 21, the Department of Justice issued a press release and AG Merrick B. Garland spoke to the U.S. Conference of Mayors saying in part:
“... Recognizing the importance of anti-violent crime strategies that are tailored to individual communities, we directed each United States Attorney’s Office to work with its state and local partners to address the crime problem in those communities.
As a result, the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals Service partnered with state and local agencies and police departments to embed agents in homicide units, confiscate illegal firearms, disrupt violent drug trafficking and provide other support where needed...”
That second paragraph is important. The Department of Homeland Security and the immigration law enforcement elements of the federal leviathan are conspicuously absent from the Attorney General’s statement. The statement recognizes the threats posed by international terror while excluding the agencies designated to interdict it. Why?
The Joint Terrorism Task Force has always included immigration law enforcement officers. The 9/11 Commission made it abundantly clear the 9/11 terror attacks and other such attacks, were only possible because of multiple failures of the immigration system. Why is that not as true today as it was two decades ago?
Marc Abear
Meredith
