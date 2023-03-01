In the next dozen years, a new form of money will appear worldwide: central bank digital currencies. They will be government backed, digital, bearer instruments operating a lot like cash. Except they reside in digital wallets, on smartphones and other devices.
Unlike the electronic money we now send through banks and payment providers, this kind of money will allow for transactions both digital and hand-to hand. They will not pass through financial institutions. Is it a good idea to eliminate banking? An essential business function of banks will atrophy and die.
Central bank digital currency is unlike current variants of cryptocurrency. Stable coins are operated privately. Their value is pegged to national currencies. Central bank digital currencies will enjoy the full faith and credit of their sovereign issuers, countries. This makes them equal in value to the paper money.
Countries around the globe are actively advancing this new form of sovereign digital currency. The United States has a chance to lead in this area. In doing so it could advance well-established democratic principles. Or it could move in a dark and tyrannical direction. It will be a conscious choice.
If a U.S. central bank digital currency is to comport with American values, leadership will require fresh thinking about current U.S. financial surveillance policy. The point is, will the deep state allow such a thing to happen? There is so much power and control to be had so easily.
It is time to reconsider today’s invasive financial surveillance regime. We must change to intelligent enforcement. If there is to be American leadership in the digital future of money, the financial surveillance status quo is the wrong foundation to build it on.
