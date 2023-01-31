To The Daily Sun,
Tired of hearing about America’s problems? It is time to talk about what America’s future can be. No predictions, that’s Nostradamus. But there is a bright future out there waiting for us. We need to do some things differently.
We become energy independent and secure our supply lines. America becomes the world’s dominant energy producer. Not only do we produce more than enough energy for ourselves, but we produce enough to help our allies.
We do it by responsibly developing our almost limitless natural resources. We greatly expand our nuclear power industry. Small and very safe next-generation nuclear power plants provide more clean energy every year.
Private business realizes the advantages of producing products from pharmaceuticals to heavy machinery in the United States. The government encourages this boom, easing onerous regulations, insisting on fair trade agreements and, when necessary, imposing strategic tariffs. Along with economic growth comes growth in personal income. People feel prosperous again.
Marriage becomes the smart, cool thing to do. Young women realize devoting themselves to a career is not a substitute for a good marriage and family. They start dating with intention, to find a good man. And men respond by once again defining manhood as marrying and taking care of a wife and family.
The studies turn out to be true: Marriage leads to more financial success, more personal fulfillment, and a greater sense of purpose than living alone in pursuit of career goals. The marriage rate goes up across all races. The average age people get married at goes down, reversing a 50-year trend. Both men and women are happier and experience less depression than the previous generation.
Marc Abear
Meredith
