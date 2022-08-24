The Department of Justice had the FBI raid a former president’s home. That is unprecedented. It is a threat against us all raising questions about the DOJ's intent and methods. Is this weaponization of executive branch agencies against political opponents? These seem pressing and valid concerns.
For the import of the questions there is precious little coverage. We know the warrant was issued by a politically connected federal judge. The raid was carried out by a large number of agents. There had been prior discussions about the materials between the parties. The materials were secured. Much material was taken. Documents marked classified were found. Donald Trump disputes the classification.
The DOJ is opposing the appointment of a special master to conduct an independent investigation. The purpose would be determining which documents should be turned over to the government and which must be returned to Trump and his lawyers.
The FBI confiscated boxes of documents protected by attorney-client and executive privilege. If the DOJ is doing what it represents itself to be doing, why would they object? Trump was informed certain boxes contain documents that are protected by the attorney-client privilege.
The attorney-client privilege is protected by the right of counsel as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It ensures communications made by clients to lawyers cannot be made public.
Legal scholar Jonathan Turley wrote, “The request for a special master is a reasonable request especially given the extensive words employed within the warrant. It's difficult to determine the kind of information that could not be obtained with the warrant.”
It is difficult to fathom the DOJ accusing any former president of espionage or insurrection. What else would justify the FBI carrying out the raid? Concerns by an archivist — really?
