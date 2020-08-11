To The Daily Sun,
Norm Silber is running in the Republican primary for the N.H. House of Representatives from Belknap County District 2. Norm Silber is a strong voice to have advocating for Meredith and Gilford. Norm Silber has legislative, legal and budgetary experience. Please join me in electing Silber state rep. from Belknap County District 2 in the Republican primary.
Silber will speak persuasively for lower taxes. Norm has worked effectively for us before in Concord.
Silber sponsored a bill to repeal the interest and dividend tax. This tax falls especially hard on both seniors and our savers. Those on fixed budgets can least afford this tax.
Silber can be counted on to work for smaller government and a better education system
Silber supports more health care choices and traditional family values.
Silber works at ensuring only New Hampshire voters cast votes in New Hampshire elections.
Silber has been a successful lawyer, legislator and community participant. He has prospered through individual responsibility and hard work. These are traits necessary in representing the district effectively.
Silber has a record of supporting our local police, supporting the second amendment and working on behalf of the New Hampshire advantage.
Norm Silber is a friend of mine. I have worked with and depended on Norm Silber for support, help and guidance. Please join me in voting for Norm Silber in the Republican primary on Tuesday, September 8. Please stop at the polls and chat with us.
Marc Abear
Meredith
