Inflation is with us. It is growing. We need to bring it under control. Here are the largest drivers of inflation and why inflation is not going to end in the near term: new government regulations and endless spending. They are choking off growth in our economy. They fuel inflation.
Build Back Better is back again. It is a huge spending bill. It is a beast hungry for green. That green is going to come mostly from your bank account. Congressional Democrats resurrected this bill. They are dressing it up in a new form.
The new version comes complete with price controls and increased spending on Obamacare subsidies. But it spends money we do not have. America is broke. America is very deeply in debt.
Exacerbating the new iteration of BBB, House Democrats, including Rep. Chris Pappas, are trying to pass a “minibus” bill. This bill will increase federal spending by $1.7 trillion. That translates into increases in taxation and inflation of more than $13,000 per household. Will losing that much purchasing power impact your standard of living?
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out both of these very large, proposed increases in government spending, plus the attached economic regulations, will add to the inflation pressure. We already face an issue the administration and the political party that spawned it do not even recognize. They keep doing the wrong thing.
America is a nation with an addiction. It is addicted to debt, deficit, and regulatory control. That has put us on the path to tyranny. Pack the court? Take the guns so the people cannot defend themselves? Our constitution means what it says... It is not a living document. “Crisis is the rallying cry of the tyrant.” — James Madison. Just think about it.
