To The Daily Sun
Attorney Hunter Taylor paid for two full pages of political advertising in The Laconia Daily Sun last Saturday October 3. Why?
Attorney Taylor is himself a political office holder. He is the Belknap County Commissioner representing Center Harbor, Meredith, Gilford and Alton. Why does he not tell you he has had involvement in the personnel matter he writes about?
Why does Attorney Taylor omit that he is a member of the Belknap County Commission with respect to this matter? Does the Commission have a policy about public commentary about matters before the Commission? Is the commentary in the paid political advertising outside that policy?
Does Belknap County have a Human Resources policy about discussion of personnel-related actions? Is the commentary in the paid political advertising outside that policy?
Does public disclosure law have limits on what can be released in personnel related actions? Is the commentary in the paid political advertising outside that policy?
Someone did leave the Sheriff’s Department. That person did not run for sheriff as Attorney Taylor expected would happen. Why is that? Interesting decision…not commented on by Attorney Taylor.
Who is the law enforcement community supporting and why? Attorney Taylor avoids the discussion.
Attorney Taylor’s clearly has a political ax to grind. He left the Republican Party, a point he does not advertise. His view, as expressed in his self-funded ad, is not that of an unbiased fact finder. He clearly appears to intend to inflict political harm.
Only he knows his motives. But, his missive is an ugly smear on Mike Moyer. Sheriff Moyer is a longtime law enforcement leader in the community. The smear extends to Bill Wright, who is running for the office of sheriff.
Attorney Taylor’s two-page advertisement is innuendo and muck raking in the truest political sense. It seems to be an election season smear by a disgruntled politician. The message is made up of statements of fact covered with a large portion of opinion and spin.
Though the titling of the advertising seems to be about the race for county sheriff, there is nothing new here… except attorney Taylor is spending money. The advertising clearly says: I am Hunter Taylor. I intend harm to Republicans running for office. It’s the leftist approach.
I support Mike Moyer. He is a man of integrity. I support Bill Wright for Sheriff. He is the best man for the job.
Marc Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.