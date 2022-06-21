To The Daily Sun,
Before we knew much of anything about murders at Robb Elementary School Sen. Chris Murphy was engaged in performative emotionalism on the Senate floor. Murphy has never offered a proposal that would deter mass shooters. He’s about gun control and posturing.
These incidents are perpetrated in America by young men displaying serious antisocial behavior. They all violate a variety of laws, have guns obtained illegally or legally before any criminal convictions and have threatened others or written violent manifestos.
Most are on the police radar. The Secret Service studied mass shootings and found 100% of perpetrators displayed concerning behavior. At least one person knew about the plan ahead of time.
Why are we not focusing on legislation useful in prevention? Guns are not going away. There are nearly half a billion in America. More political theater is not making us safer and neither are more laws, regulations or rules.
Defunding the police, not putting people in jail are strategies that are not working. It isn’t working in our cities; New York, Chicago, LA. It is a failure. Making the Democrat plan a national plan is brain dead.
When you refuse to enforce the laws you pass you create a problem. Democrats do not enforce immigration law. Is that causing problems? The Democrats support sanctuary which is nullification of American law. How’s that working?
We don’t have a problem with gun control. We have a problem of unwillingness to do the right thing. If we have bad laws, change them. If you don’t like the Constitution, change it. There are processes to do those things.
The problem is the people in charge are not enforcing laws they don’t like and are enforcing things they do like, whether they are legal or not. That’s anarchy... Which side are you on?
Marc Abear
Meredith
