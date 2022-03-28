To The Daily Sun,
War is nothing to trifle with. Russia has invaded its neighbor, Ukraine. It must have thought the effort would be walk over. Weeks later it is not turning out that way. Russia is struggling militarily and sanctions have been imposed on it. But that’s not the whole story.
Chinese and Russian presidents got together in China during the Winter Olympics. They held diplomatic discussions. President Joe Biden went to Delaware. China and Russia came to an agreement for a “no limits” partnership. Each is to support the other during their respective conquests; Taiwan and Ukraine.
Now we are getting reports from multiple sources saying Russia asked China for support. That would be an escalation. Russia is the aggressor. It attacked without provocation. The expectation is China and Russia have an agreement.
The reporting is Russia requested military equipment and support from the Chinese. They also asked for economic support to lessen the burden of the sanctions. The Russian economy is in decline.
Our administration’s position is China will face consequences if it chooses to support the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So the same people who let Afghanistan run security at the Kabul Airport during our withdrawal are threatening China. Just think about it...
The administration says we also are watching closely to see China’s response. Will China provide any form of support, material or economic to Russia? Our administration claims we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing. There will be consequences for “large-scale” sanctions evasion efforts.
The same people who told us that Donald Trump would crash the economy and start World War III are now crashing the economy and appear to be threatening to start WWIII? We have Russia attacking Ukraine. That did not happen under the prior administration.
We have China flying sorties over Taiwan. That did not happen under the prior administration. China is poised to help Russia in the Ukrainian invasion. The Iranians fired a dozen ballistic missiles over the weekend at our United States Consulate in Kurdistan, Iraq. Are you sensing a pattern developing?
The administration blocked oil purchases from Russia to the U.S. No other country followed. Why is that? The sanction against Russian oil means the average American will be the ones hardest hit. The administration will not say the U.S. will sanction China if it supports the Russian invasion.
So exactly what are the consequences China faces? It’s the diplomacy of doubt and deflection. Appeasement is not diplomacy. Neville Chamberlain would be so proud. Good intentions do not justify evil results.
This seems to mean Russia and China are in agreement. They can expand through aggression. They will support each other’s efforts. China has an obligation to give Vladimir Putin what he’s asking for.
China denounced the sanctions put on Russia. That’s the opposite of condemning the invasion. Can you say it means they support the invasion? China called for a diplomatic truce to be brokered between Russia and Ukraine. Are you seeing Russian troops withdrawing?
Marc Abear
Meredith
