To The Daily Sun,
I want to invite the public to attend the 6th Annual Gift Card Gala at Patrick’s Pub on Sunday, March 24, starting at 4 p.m., with first-come seating at 3:30 p.m. Over $4,000 in gift cards and prizes will go home with lucky game winners who will play a game like bingo for only $1 per game card. Get 25 percent off your Patrick’s food purchases during these games. Made possible by gathering donations from dozens of businesses, the biggest winner will be the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, as they will receive 100 percent of the proceeds.
But, we’re not done! Pub Mania teams offer many ways to be involved. Join us on Wednesdays starting on April 17 through June 5 to participate in the Pub Mania Shuffle at Patrick’s. Shuffle registration is from 5:30 – 6 p.m. Your $10 donation to the team of your choice includes a complimentary beverage and prize raffle. Café Déjà Vu team sponsors friendly games of cribbage on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Laconia Elks in Gilford through May 29.
Pub Mania teams will be busy all year preparing for the 11th Annual Pub Mania on December 5-6. Visit www.patrickspub.com or join the Patrick’s Pub Mania Facebook group page to stay informed about future events.
Judi Taggart
Tagg Team Pub Mania Team
Gilford
