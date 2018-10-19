To The Daily Sun,
Every election is important and every position on the ticket has value. In Franklin’s recent city election, in addition to electing the city councilors and school board members in each ward, a moderator, ward clerk and supervisor of the checklist were elected. How many of us realize how important these latter three positions are. The press exposes the city councilors and school board members. But howoften are we even aware of the remaining three offices on the ballot? However, these positions and the volunteers who work with them are vital to the election process.
These officials are responsible for making sure the polling locations are ready for you, the voter when the polls open and more importantly for the integrity of the election process. They are responsible for a smooth efficient operation of the polls for the 11-12 hours that the polls open. These officials and their volunteers count the ballots in several ways to ensure the accuracy of the results. They ensure that the numbers report are accurate. Then, they must secure those ballots, until they have been validated and the Secretary of State is notified.
New Hampshire voters are very fortunate to have a law requiring a paper ballot. When votes are cast on machines it is next to impossible to challenge the outcome with a recount.
Kudos and many thanks to the moderators, the ward clerks and the supervisors of the checklists, and the many volunteers who assist them. Elections could not occur without them.
Karen Testerman
Franklin
