To The Daily Sun,
If Lizze Warren's wishes for reparations, the elimination of the Electoral College, taxing the rich, giving 16-year-olds the responsibility of voting, transgender changing stations, (whatever that is) and the bribery being attempted by the Democratic Party is so wonderful, why do so many people my age (70-years-old) make the same statement? That statement is, "Looking at things they way they are now, I'm glad I'm as old as I am."
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
You have seen the future. Good for you
