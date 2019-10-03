To The Daily Sun,
When the American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 it set down the rule that all Legion members must have served in the military during a wartime period. Many veterans who applied for membership in the Legion that did not meet that congressional wartime requirement had to be turned away. For many years the American Legion has attempted to expand that service requirement so that any military veteran who served honorably in uniform would be able to join the Legion. That goal has been succeeded at last, but what does that mean for those "tweeners." Here is information from the Legion internet site:
In a significant legislative victory for The American Legion, President Trump signed a bill July 30 that declares the United States has been in a state of war since December 7, 1941. The American Legion sought the declaration as a way to honor the approximately 1,600 U.S. service members who were killed or wounded during previously undeclared periods of war. This opens the door for approximately six million veterans to access American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible. In addition, active service of members of the National Guard or Reserve who performed active duty for training, is considered federal active service and they are also eligible to join the Legion. Stop in at Post 33, 6 Plymouth Street, Meredith and join today, you will find it is well worth it!
Americal Legion Post 33
Meredith
