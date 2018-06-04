To The Daily Sun,
Dear Mr. Cantore:
I read your letter to the editor with great interest. It was obvious you have a very strong opinion on the subject of fire-based EMS services. However, it was equally obvious to me that you are not entirely familiar with the how ambulance services work here in N.H. Please allow me to shed some light on the subject.
You live in Meredith, which does, in fact, have a private for-profit based EMS service. Many towns do here in Lakes Region, including my own Moultonborough.
You state that the EMT’s who took care of your wife paid for their own EMS education. You may be surprised to know that almost all fire-based EMT’s in N.H. are required to have at least an EMT-Basic certification, most require an EMT-Advanced certification and some are even required to have EMT-Paramedic certification before they get hired with a fire department. That means they have paid for that education on their own as well. I believe there are only one or two full-time fire departments in the entire state that do not require their new hires to be at least an EMT-Basic prior to being hired.
Many of the members of Laconia Fire Department (as well as other full-time fire departments) are also "call" members of their home departments. It is not something unique to for-profit EMS. What is unique is the desire of all EMS providers in general to assist their communities. Besides EMS members being "call" members of their fire departments, there are many fire-based EMS providers also work for for-profit EMS on their days off. You may not realize this but many of the fire-based EMS providers in the Lakes Region have at one time, or currently do, work for the company who took care of your wife.
May I also enlighten you on an important difference between private for-profit EMS and fire-based EMS. Fire-based EMS is for emergency calls, not routine discharges from LRGH as you seem to think. Fire-based EMS does not handle non-emergency transfers. That is where private for-profit EMS comes in and offers a valuable service to the community. This allows the fire-based services to stay in their city (or town) to be available if an emergency arises. The fire department does not ‘pick and choose’ calls as you assert in your letter. Each has a clearly defined role within the community.
Fire department members DO love their communities and for you to insinuate otherwise is (to use your words) classless. That is why they are in this line of work in the first place. And they want to stay working. This is something that will not happen if the City of Laconia decides to discontinue fire-based EMS services. Point blank — those hard working men and women will be unemployed. I believe this is an important fact the City Council is willfully ignoring.
Kelly Marsh
Moultonborough
