To The Daily Sun,
With our family having a home in the Lakes Region for over the past 20 years and enjoying the great family time and adventures we seek out, in the past few weeks had the chance to visit the Lakes Region Summer Theatre at Inter-lakes High School. We saw a performance of "Mama Mia" and had such a wonderful time. The acting, singing, dancing and overall production was superb. I applaud everyone that is involved with its production.
We have been to New York to Broadway and to have the chance to see this play so close by was a treat. Our family enjoyed every minute of it. My only regret was that my mom, who passed away a few years back, didn't get to see it. She would have had a blast. We will definitely be back for the next show!
Paul Sigovitch
Palmer, Mass.
