To The Daily Sun,
It’s all about the image these days. There’s no more doing what is right for us citizens or for the country. It’s merely about how it looks on the sound byte. Mainstream media is present only when it is expedient to show followers at rally events or during a national disaster.
By the way, we, the people, will be doing a bit of theater soon! It’s called voting. Our chance to act and, perhaps, to have influence on the grand stage; political performance at its best. What will our role be? Will we rubber stamp the performance in the Trump arena? Or, perhaps we will swing toward the center ring where work gets done?
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could leave the stage performances to those in Hollywood and to the rock stars? Usually there is a talent or some beauty coming out of those performances on stage or screen. Some of it doesn’t rise to the level of great art, but it is designed to entertain not influence negativity.
The past two years have been very trying to those who care about the decline in the quality of those who lead us. How can we as a nation survive in an atmosphere of rancor and name calling by our leaders? We can’t keep jumping from crisis to crisis while leadership continues to perform in the blame game.
So, if the ballot box is the answer, let the performance begin. Play your part! Elections are dull theater but maybe by acting our part the performance in Washington, DC will improve. We are not looking for an Oscar-quality performance; just a yeoman effort.
Bill Dawson
Northfield
