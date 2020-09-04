To The Daily Sun,
I strongly urge you to vote for Bill Wright for Belknap County Sheriff in the Tuesday Primary Election. I have known Bill for many years, and through many difficult situations. He has been a colleague and friend through all of it. The one thing I am certain of is that his integrity, ability, and knowledge is never in question. I am sure Chief Robinson was a great officer, chief, and leader in his day. He’s probably been a great GM at Autoserv lasting as long as he has. In this current climate of police reform, modernization, accountability or whatever you choose to label it, don’t you want your sheriff to be on the cutting edge, with the most up to date knowledge of best practices? A lot has changed in the over 15 years since Chief Robinson led the Sanbornton Police Department. My vote lies with the man who has the current pulse of the county, who is still dedicating his life to the BCSO, who has been campaigning for your vote since the beginning, and I encourage you to think the same way. Make the only choice for Sheriff of Belknap County on Tuesday, the “Wright” choice.
Sean McCarty
Belmont
