To The Daily Sun,
The third annual StoryWalk has been installed on a trail at the Slim Baker Foundation Area on New Chester Mountain Road in Bristol for all to come and enjoy through September 22. The StoryWalk is a free activity where pages of a children's story are placed along a trail, and families can read the story as they walk along the trail, enjoying healthy time together outdoors and strengthening literacy in the process. This year's book is "Miss Rumphius" by Barbara Cooney. It is a wonderful tale of a woman who as a young girl is told by her grandfather that she should travel and learn, then come back to her home, and then find a way to make the world more beautiful. The eponymous Miss Rumphius ultimately makes the world more beautiful by scattering lupine seeds around the countryside that bloom to the delight of all who encounter them.
This seems like an apt story for our time here in Bristol, as we currently have a dedicated band of our own Miss Rumphius-like ladies and gentlemen loyally cultivating and tending the stunning gardens and flowers in Bristol's downtown square. This group of people including Hilda Bruno, Lucille Keegan and others, give of themselves constantly to make our world, quite literally, more beautiful. Our historic downtown is a horticultural jewel box that so many are able to enjoy because of their efforts. They are living the moral of "Miss Rumphius," and I for one am grateful.
Dorcas Gordon
Bristol
