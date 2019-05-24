To The Daily Sun,
It’s time for the towns of Belmont, Tilton and Laconia to make some extra money. I am talking about the lights at Route 106 and Bishop Road, the lights at the Belmont Mall and the lights at Exit 20 off Interstate 93 — and all the people who run the red lights at each of these intersections. Station your police cars at strategic spots next to these intersections and start protecting those of us who would like to proceed on our green light without the danger of getting sideswiped by those running the red light.
Not a day goes by that I don’t see if not one but two trying to beat the lights. Do us a favor and stop these people!
Gary Philippy
Laconia
