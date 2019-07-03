To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to Meredith Town Manager Phillip L. Warren, Jr.
We write to appeal that you make a change to the very dangerous crosswalk in front of the Meredith Post Office. Jane Gregoire was struck there on June 13, and died 23 hours later.
Lt. Mike Harper has been very helpful in providing us information along this difficult journey. We want to thank him again for all his help over the weekend of Jane Gregoire's passing, particularly in keeping us informed on all he has learned during the investigation, and for so generously spending time with Jane's daughter and sister on the day after the accident to explain everything he had learned and the conclusions he had reached at that point.
We went to the post office after our initial visit and spent about 30 minutes standing at the crosswalk. As soon as a car parked in the parking space to the left of the entrance to the P.O., we saw immediately and continually that we could not see cars coming from where we were standing.
We would like to do anything we can to get that parking space removed. It is dangerous. I know that neither the police nor the Town of Meredith wants to deal with one more serious injury or death. We believe that if you just paint yellow stripes there, people still might chance it and park quickly to run into the P.O. In its place, we suggest eventually placing a garden planter in that space so that no one can do that.That space needs to be gone. I hope we can get this done as soon as possible.
In our subsequent conversation with Lt. Harper on Wednesday of last week, we asked why there weren’t at least cones in the parking space to the left of the crosswalk. We saw yesterday that cones are now there, with "No Parking" signs attached. This is a positive start.
We are more than willing to do whatever it takes to put this into motion. It simply cannot be that one parking space is more important than the life of any one resident or visitor. This action is critical to everyone living in or visiting the town of Meredith.
The family and friends of Jane Gregoire
Nina Ringer, sister; Marcia Passavant, daughter; James Gregoire, husband; James Ringer, brother; Peter Ringer, brother; Nicole Chang, stepdaughter; James E. Gregoire, stepson; Virginia Irwin, cousin; Elizabeth E. Bradley, cousin; Leslie Emerson, cousin; Margaret Emerson, cousin; John Emerson, cousin; James Emerson, cousin; Mason Passavant, grandson; Judy Ringer; Barbara Ringer; Roxanne Ringer; Max Ringer; Shelly Gregoire; Timothy G. Gregoire; Peter Irwin; David Irwin; Bill Karl; Jennifer Petersen; Rebecca Sethi; Leon Hadley; Paulette Rowell; Richard Scott; John Henry Scott; Nate Scott; Carol Emerson; Beth Emerson; Michelle Emerson; Roger Passavant Lisa Passavant; Elizabeth Shea; Robert Shea; Lindsay Shea; Abigail Shea; Angela Terrana; Michelle Foster; David Foster; Stephanie Foligno; Alyssa Foligno; Lisa Ross; James D'Antonio; Stephanie Bernstein, Esq.; Dawn Tolomeo; Albert Tolomeo; Cara Malicki; Brad Malicki, Esq.; Richard Hemsley; Jack Hemsley; Andrea Schneider; Thomas Schneider; Frances Marino; Phyllis McGehee; Sandra Machnick; Zachary Machnick; Carol Gorke; David Gorke
