The left's embrace of Maduro in Venezuela is yet another example of how it embraces evil in ways that show how progressive leftism itself is so destructive, because it continues to show it's inability to distinguish good from evil. In my opinion, and that of many on the right, progressive leftism is poisonous and often deadly to free societies across the globe. It has infected the Democratic Party, thus making any reasonable compromising with Republicans all but impossible. Exhibit #1 is a tweet from a Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota. Her name is IIhan Omar, and she thinks that the effort of the United States to help citizens overthrow a brutal dictator in Venezuela will just further destabilize the region. She would prefer that we engage in peaceful dialogue with Maduro. Ah yes, the Neville Chamberlain appeasement approach. She is siding with the Russians, the Cubans, the Iranians, probably the Chinese, as well as Hezbollah. The secular, progressive left again decides it is best to make a deal with the devil while claiming Donald Trump is the evil one. Perhaps it is finally time that all Republicans accept that they are fighting progressive leftism and stand behind the one who is currently fighting it with remarkable resolve.
It has been reported that Putin has relayed this message to Maduro: "Don't worry about the U.S." So, just who is Putin influencing? One does not have to belong to the Mensa Society to see that Putin is influencing the left, rather than the right, and our president. Robert Mueller has spent years and an unconscionable amount of our taxpayer funds to find proof that Trump colluded with the Russians, even though it is clear to most that it was President Obama who was cozying up to the Russians rather than Donald Trump, who has been much tougher on Putin. It is the Clintons who were working with the Russians, as we remember the sweetheart Uranium One deal and Hillary's lovely reset button with the Russians. Donald Trump and the U. S. are fighting against the Russians and fighting for democracy and freedom for the poor, starving, desperate people of Venezuela.
The current Democratic Party has embraced progressive leftism with a cult-like fervor that is so sick and twisted that they appear unable to engage in self-reflection. As Derek Hunter of Townhall.com reminds us, "If the 100 million murdered in the name of their philosophy in the 20th century didn't cause any soul searching, what's the murder of a college student here or a police officer there going to do? Nothing." Yes I know, that is a reference to our border crisis, a crisis that Democrats refuse to accept as a deadly crisis. One writer to The Daily Sun recently suggested that we plant flowers instead of building a wall. This crazy, irrational open borders mentality that foolishly believes we would be a better country if we discarded this notion of borders, language and culture is delusional at best. It will be the death of this nation as we know it, if they succeed.
So please, please folks, try engaging in some self-reflection and just ask yourselves this one question, as proposed by Dennis Prager. If we do this action, will it make us feel good, or will it do good? It should be painfully clear that leftists almost always choose what feels good, while those on the right most often attempt that which will actually do good. Why, because they actually look at the results of their actions and adjust accordingly. The left has already moved on to the next cause celeb, secure in the notion that they feel good about themselves because they are morally superior, having the best of intentions.
Russ Wiles
Tilton
