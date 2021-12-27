To The Daily Sun,
Sandwich residents received bad news recently: a scheduled visit by the state’s mobile COVID vaccination van was cancelled. Why? Because New Hampshire’s Department of Health is concentrating its COVID vaccine resources on large volume statewide clinics in urban areas, leaving rural folks out to dry, so to speak.
Large volume centers are important, especially in a state with so many vaccine and mask deniers. Every shot in the arm helps. But this isn’t good enough. Our state needs strong, public health-oriented leadership, serving every corner of the state, regardless of its population.
During Gov. Chris Sununu’s five years in office, health services have been moving further and further away from towns such as Sandwich. There does not appear to be an end in sight. This is a shame, because rural areas have disproportionately fewer hospitals and health care professionals, older populations, and larger percentages of uninsured and underinsured people.
What will it take to bring mobile clinics back to New Hampshire’s small rural towns? A better state health policy, for one, along with a change of leadership. Let's make 2022 the year that this happens.
Maggie Porter
Sandwich
