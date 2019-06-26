To The Daily Sun,
Gordon MacDonald, Republican, currently the attorney general of New Hampshire, has been nominated to be the next chief justice of the state’s highest court. I oppose this nomination, which must be confirmed by the Executive Council.
I urge you to contact your Executive Councilor, Michael Cryans, to ask him NOT to confirm MacDonald for this role. (Michael.Cryans@nh.gov or 603-271-3632.)
Gordon MacDonald is decidedly against a woman’s right to choose. As attorney general, he has supported the Trump administration’s “domestic gag order” rule that would withhold federal funds from Planned Parenthood and other reproductive health clinics. As AG, MacDonald has refused to join several multi-state lawsuits against the Trump administration over funding for the state. He has refused to defend the Affordable Care Act from a 21-state lawsuit that would dismantle it.
Prior to his role as attorney general, MacDonald defended Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, in a 2015 investigation into Purdue regarding deceptive marketing of opioids. He was also legislative director to the ultra-conservative, anti-choice NH Senator Gordon Humphrey.
MacDonald is the wrong choice for this important position.
Rep. Joyce Weston
House District Grafton 8
Plymouth
