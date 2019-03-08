To The Daily Sun,
Chris Shipp is a man of good character. He acts for what he believes are in the best interests of the Town of Moultonborough. Whether or not you agree with his position on certain issues, the town is well served by leaders with his principles.
Levon Kasarjian, Jr.
Moultonborough
