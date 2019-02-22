To The Daily Sun,
As a younger member of our community I have grown up in a political environment plagued by fake news, polarization and inflammatory personal attacks. I find it extremely unfortunate that it has trickled down into our local politics. With this considered I would like to discuss the proposed Moultonborough Community Center through the lens of unity, while adhering to the facts, and refraining from personal mudslinging.
A community center, which by definition encompasses all subgroups of a locality, not just one, would do nothing but contribute to the growth and enrichment of a supportive, healthy, vibrant community. A community center is a place where people from all walks of life, young and old, can come to coexist.
Years ago, when I was a student at Moultonborough Central School, we developed a program in which young students would travel to adjacent towns to commingle and socialize with senior citizens. This program has been credited with enhancing the lives of the seniors as well as providing students with a greater sense of community, and a respect for their elders. It proved beneficial for everyone involved. What I do not understand is that now, when we as a community have a chance to foster these same types of relationships naturally, we seem apprehensive to do so.
It would be counterproductive to attempt to establish a community center close to one mile outside of the center of town, at the Lions Club property. This location would create unnecessary distance between town buildings and produce a diluted town center. By building on the Taylor property, within walking distance of the schools and local businesses you help create a flourishing town center that fulfills the needs of the entire community.
Younger populations and older populations should not be afraid to commingle. If we are, then we might need a community center more than we thought.
Conner Shipp
Moultonborough
