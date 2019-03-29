To The Daily Sun,
I would like to commend the Moultonborough Public Works Department for their diligence in maintaining the town's gravel roads during this 2019 mud season. My road has been particularly troublesome this year, but the DPW has been very attentive. Their machinery has smoothed the road three times in the past two weeks. I appreciate it and my car appreciates it.
Kevin Kelly
Moultonborough
