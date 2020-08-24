To The Daily Sun,
The U.S. Postal Service. Goodyear. Harley Davidson. GM. The NFL. And Amazon. These are all *American jobs* that Donald Trump has chosen to attack. He is using the immense power of the presidency to try to do harm to companies he thinks aren't sufficiently, what? Obsequious? Fawning? This is the man who cries "America First." Well, not as far as I can see, except in the way the American Nazi Party meant it.
And to be clear, this was a blanket ban on political gear, not a ban on Trump hats. He just lies and lies and lies and lies. I learned that lying was wrong.
How can this be what you signed on for? Didn't he promise he would fight "for" American jobs?
Donald Trump's response when he was asked if he cared about the jobs that Goodyear provides, he said they would get other jobs. With 10 percent unemployment. In a pandemic. Well, may the odds be ever in their favor.
The United States Postal Service is our nation's oldest institution, founded by Benjamin Franklin about a year before the Declaration of Independence was signed. It has been entirely self-sufficient, unaided by tax dollars. It is not asking for *more tax dollars* (it doesn't get them), it is asking for Congress to help it meet impossible financial burdens imposed by the in 2006. According to the Institute for Policy Studies, "In 2006, Congress passed a law that imposed extraordinary costs on the USPS. The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA) required the USPS to create a $72 billion fund to pay for the cost of its post-retirement health care costs, 75 years into the future. This burden applies to no other federal agency or private corporation."
Donald Trump knows one thing: he cannot be indicted while he is in office. He will do *anything* to get reelected, including destroy the Post Office. The naked greed is stunning. The president's campaign manager, Steve Bannon, fleeced Americans out of money they donated to build the wall, and the wall itself has been nothing but a boondoggle to enrich Trump cronies. Is that okay with you?
Now his latest idea is that he will send law enforcement to polling places. The citizens of New Hampshire says no, thank you. We will handle our elections ourselves, as specified by the United States Constitution.
Lynne Fox
Tilton
