To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my concern over the disrespect that our current president has shown for our veterans and current members of the military. As a "senior" citizen of this great country, I recall quite vividly the national pride we have always felt for the men and women who have served, or are serving, in our armed forces.They are heroes, not suckers. They are a treasure, not losers. They should all receive the quality of healthcare that the president received at Walter Reed, not settle for antiquated VA hospitals that lack proper medical equipment. They should have access to quality mental health programs, not be told that their PTSD is a mild headache. And they should certainly not have bounties put on their heads by foreign leaders without a word of rebuke from out commander-in-chief.Joe Biden would not be MIA in responding to Putin's bounties.He will never forget the debt we owe our wounded warriors. And he would never refer to our heroes in such derogatory terms. He would not let North Korea, Iran, or any other rogue nation build up a nuclear arsenal that threatens world peace. We need Joe Biden in the White House.
Lynn Thomas
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.