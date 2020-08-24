To The Daily Sun,
I am supporting Bill Bolton for State Senate District 2. Bill is an honest man that has dedicated his life to public service and to bettering the lives of Granite Staters.
Bill will protect our state’s natural beauty and wetlands. As chair of the Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee and a commissioner for the Lakes Region Planning Commission, Bill understands that with New Hampshire’s growing population and tourism, we must work with local leaders to advance conservation efforts.
Bill will fight to ensure every Granite Stater has access to a stable and reliable connection to the internet. The pandemic has made us even more reliant on using the internet to stay connected with the rest of the world, whether for school, work, or for telehealth services. Now is the time to invest in broadband expansion.
Bill supports non-partisan redistricting. As a resident of Meredith, I am no stranger to awkwardly drawn districts. Our house district, Belknap District 2, includes the towns of Gilford and Meredith, which are only connected by water. We need more champions for non-partisan redistricting.
Please join me in supporting my friend, Bill Bolton, for State Senate District 2 by voting for him on November 3.
Lynn Thomas
Meredith
