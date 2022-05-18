To The Daily Sun,
A Republican in your readership talking about blinders while he distorts what's happening now, which can be blamed on Donald Trump? We've had a million unnecessary deaths because President Trump said COVID-19 would just go away. Very late, he called for a ramp-up on vaccination manufacture, then also led the way as an ex-president in talking against sensible precautions, like vaccinations and masks.
What is a threat to democracy in this time of yet again another white supremacist show of lethal power, racist, now in Buffalo, New York? The Trump-base that spews lies and provokes dissension of violent nature is a threat to democracy. Period. I don't see them taking up my challenge to tell us how they judge Vladimir Putin, friend of Trump's, called a "genius" by Trump at the start of Putin's attack on Ukraine. They'd rather, these Trumpers, blame the mess that Trump left behind on Joe Biden, who has the mop-up job that only someone of integrity (Biden) would humbly tackle.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
