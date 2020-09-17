To The Daily Sun,
Scientific American magazine, for the first time in its 175 years, has endorsed a presidential candidate: Joe Biden. Trump is so anti-science that the highly-respected magazine feels compelled. It didn't even endorse Abraham Lincoln, as Steven Colbert pointed out on The Late Show.
Trump, in regular self-delusion, compares himself to Lincoln. Trump also thinks C.D.C. head Robert Redfield is "confused" because Redfield publicly disagrees with Trump. Redfield states that a Covid-19 vaccine won't be available until the second or third quarter of 2021. Trump wistfully wants it here by the Nov. 3 election, as he projects himself the winner. He even has the soldiers he sweepingly calls "suckers and losers" lined up to administer it in time for the election.
Speaking of Colbert and Nov. 3, The Late Show has an online, every state, guide to the various voting rules. My old UNH roommate, Catherine, however, realizes that with colleges trying to be open but some faltering, students need a plan now for settling on where they'll vote, and asking for an absentee ballot from home may be the surest solution to being legit somewhere on Nov. 3. They need to be familiar with all the steps, including registering. Time is passing fast, finally.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
