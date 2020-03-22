To The Daily Sun,
Letter writers Steve Earle and Jim Raschilla must meet and kiss. What a duo! Without any factual basis for anything they say, they are certainly Trump offspring!
Here's to normal Spring, and not this one with upsy-daisy Trump pulling out all the stops in explaining away (as if just saying something makes it so) his early scoffing at the coronavirus and retelling it later with great faux serous voice that he got it all along. Well, may he always get it, though it would be nice if his getting it included facts, not alternative facts, but the kind of facts that deep looking finds. How he and they (twins Earle and Raschilla) must dislike it that Trump in this humbling time must resort to listening to scientists. Not that he won't take his opportunities to dismiss them or disagree with them, based on "what I feel," and then there's always his fate-is-in-charge, "Let's see what happens."
Hooray for Trump-the-socialist-minded that he recognizes some poor folk are now out of work and with no paycheck. I was at Tilton's Tanger Outlet Mall today, and it seemed only Starbucks' window service was doing business as well as the book store. Clothing stores looked dark — shut? My fellow N.H. citizens who have made their way successfully with service jobs and being welcoming to tourists are stuck, and Trump, with pressure, realizes they need cash. It's being debated how to get it into the mail. Hey, kudos to the U.S. Postal Service. It's still running, and the friendly faces in our Sanbornton P.O. are reliably there for us.
What a world.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
