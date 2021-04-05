To The Daily Sun,
In the spirit of my townsman/friend Jim Mayotte, some ridiculous and assuming questions about Republicans after he launched into Democrats' faults as he perceives them: What do Republicans have against seeing-eye dogs? Why, when Republicans don't live in cities, do they not care if cities have working public transportation or clean drinking water? How come Republicans in country settings push their driveway snow into the road? Why do Florida Republicans accept pedophiles (Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz) holding high office? How come Republicans don't care to put up winter bird feeding stations? Don't Republicans like nature? Why can't Republicans accept eating real food providing health-providing vitamins, but prefer french fries, excuse me, freedom fries, and then get obese and ill? What do Republicans have against hand soap? What, within the science of geology, can Republicans accept? When in Staples and asked to donate $5 to the Vets' Home in Tilton, why do Republicans grump about it and say, "Let the government do it?" Also Republicans grump about having to drive on government-subsidized roads and highways. If a Republican went to college, why did he take only unchallenging courses? Last one – Mayotte's recent letters reference to diapers – why do Republicans delay bathroom visits until they have an accident? (This is similar to practicing COVID-19 vaccine-hesitancy or avoidance until it's tragically too late.)
Enough said, perhaps.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
