To The Daily Sun,
My fellow Sanborntonite Jim Mayotte (Republican of the Trump-supporting stripe) is the only one I hear still say, "defund the police." He writes it in letters attacking Democrats. He accesses "news" sources of that despicable kind that loves and dispenses non-facts. I am sorry for Jim. He isn't current enough even to address the "acceptable discourse" labeling that the Republican National Committee gives the Jan. 6, 2021, bloody and violent attack on our Capitol Building. I wish I could figure out how Jim both allegedly supports the police but also doesn't mind the wounding of Capitol police by Mayotte's fellow Trump supporters who hit police doing their jobs with fire extinguishers, threw bicycle racks at them, attacked them with their American flags' oak poles. Some are permanently hurt by the Jan. 6 attack. Some have died or committed suicide. I am sad for them. Sorry for Jim that he's chosen his attack-dog path for such a poor cause, sad for the Capitol police and their families who now deal with what shouldn't have happened in America.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
