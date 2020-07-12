To The Daily Sun,
We have so infantile a president that it becomes world news when he at last, in mid-July with his "not me!" going on since March, wears a mask to protect himself and others from coronavirus. It's like news within a family when a toddler is "finally potty trained!" There's a shared whew! of great relief felt by parents, caregivers, extended family.
In this time of huge illness and death numbers — more dead now from coronavirus than we lost in Vietnam, than there are names on the wall in D.C. and we're not nearly at the end of it — this president willfully misbehaves in this way, additional to his other ways (insulting people or groups, breaking international friendships, misappropriating funds, withholding his tax records, encouraging division rather than unity, interfering in justice decisions). Do we hear of other world leaders who may now, reluctantly but finally, floss their teeth? This is a pitiful aspect of Trump as president. World news — on BBC at night: Trump has stopped kicking his heels on the floor and is wearing a prophylactic mask. Really, God help us.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
