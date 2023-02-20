To The Daily Sun,
News during February's first week was of the mysterious weather balloon, and Republican clamor that President Joe Biden and our military were remiss not to shoot it right down. Voices heard loudly were House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's and Sen. Marco Rubio's.
My weather "balloon" experience was about 43 years ago in Campton. With friend Bob Crowley, his son Jamie and a Crowley family friend, we undertook a late-summer, non-trail hike up Welch Mountain. We'd end at the top and bushwhack our way. We had a surprise find: a super-large parachute snagged in the trees with a two-drawer file cabinet attached. Instructions were to take the instrumentation gizmo out of one drawer and put it into the prepaid, addressed canvas-bag mailer from the other drawer. The finders could keep the parachute. Jamie, a young teen, ecstatically claimed the parachute. I recall the mailbag's destination to be Colorado or another Western state.
In fun mood, we completed an info sheet. We gave the name of a Public Service Company of New Hampshire new guy hired to help figure Seabrook nukes' financing. We used 1000 Elm St., Manchester, for address. We said he'd found it while out beating the bushes for new Seabrook investors.
Now when my 81-year-old sister called to say, "I am glad President Biden is measured in his behaviors and not a hot-head" regarding the weather balloon, I shared my long-ago experience. Quick-at-the-trigger Dick Cheney shot a friend in the face while attempting a duck-hit, after all. When care is best, care is best.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
