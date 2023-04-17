On Thursday evening, April 13, at Sanbornton United Church of Christ, our Sanbornton Historical Society's first monthly program of the year was a wonderful music treat. The program, "Organ Music in New England and Sanbornton," was a history of this church and its organ music, with music from the Estey organ, built in Brattleboro, Vermont, in 1914 and purchased in 1968. We heard one piece played on the vintage harmonium too, bought in 1880 by the Ladies Circle. Dennis Akerman, senior choir director and minister of music, alternated with talented organist Laura Belanger, giving us a detailed history of the 1771-established church and its music life. We heard how in 1834 the standing church was moved downhill from Tower Road with rollers and oxen, then given alterations as to height and windows. Once, horse sheds for churchgoers stood behind the church in library field. Many thanks to Akerman and Belanger and for the church members' table of after-program treats in the Undercroft.
Our next program is on Thursday, May 11, at Lane Tavern, our historical society's Sanborn Road building. Fire Chief Paul Dexter will regale us with "72 Years of Sanbornton Fire Department History." Programs start at 7 p.m. on second Thursdays of a month, and are followed by refreshments and run through October. All are invited to attend, members and interested public. Gentle reminder: We appreciate member renewal dues coming in during May. New members are always welcome.
