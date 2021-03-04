To The Daily Sun,
According to the NH Constitutional Amendment in 2006, each town over the population of 3,294 is to have its own voting district for representation to State House and Senate, Executive Council, County Commission and for the U.S. House.
Meredith has a more than adequate population to have their own representatives and not be tied to Gilford when it comes to voting for candidates.
After the 2010 Census, the Meredith-Gilford district was created in 2011 by what was supposed to be a bipartisan Special Committee, but which ended up being a process of backroom "gerrymandering" by a handful of people with little ability for the public to scrutinize the process in a fair, openly transparent and timely manner.
Now after the 2020 Census, this gerrymandering is about to happen once again as towns are unconstitutionally combined to render heavily partisan voting totals, and obtaining election wins for only one party far into the foreseeable future. Out of the 152 towns eligible in 2011 to receive their own constitutionally-guaranteed voting district, 63 towns were denied this right. Meredith was one of those towns!
On the Meredith town warrant is an article addressing the 'NH Resolution for Fair Nonpartisan Redistricting' (also on 100 other NH town warrants).
I am asking you to please vote for Article #15, and help assure that Meredith citizens get our own constitutionally designated voting district.
Help to make sure Meredith people have their votes count fairly for the candidates of our choice. Not Gilford's, but ours.
The resolution is simple; it asks for a nonpartisan redistricting committee made up of equal numbers from both parties, and for presentation to be transparent and timely, with maps showing the districts well in advance of voting.
Fair and square is the NH way. No shady governmental dealings. All out in the open with true bipartisan representation. Help us protect Meredith and NH voting rights on Town Meeting Day.
Lynn Montana
Meredith
