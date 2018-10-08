To The Daily Sun,
An open letter to the Sanborn family:
Whoever thought I’d go to a party for a dog?
I went to a birthday party for a dog. I have never in my life been to a party like this. It was the most spectacular, wonderful event I’ve been to. When I first arrived, Ginny and Lena brought us to the front to have our picture taken with Lucky Jr. I met Lucky’s grandmother, Ginny, and invited her to sit and eat with me and my daughter, what a pleasure! Barbara also came and sat with us. She reminded me that she does the captions for Lucky’s ads.
It was a beautiful blue-sky day as car after car came to meet Lucky and bring him gifts. The food provided was amazing and plentiful! Kudos to the caterers! So many people were served, and it was so organized and a wonderful experience.
There was a clown giving balloons to everyone, I wore my kitty cat balloon for the rest of the day! Getting a gift bag at HIS party was FUN! I love my little Lucky, Jr., the flashlight and keychain. My daughter even bought me my own Lucky Jr. Pumpkin Festival T-shirt! I got a lot of gifts! Then out came the birthday cake! I brought home two pieces, one for me, and one to share with my roommate.
The pleasure of meeting the Sanborn family was one in a million! You are such a kind and giving family. It was my birthday just two weeks before, and I can’t thank you all enough for making this such a special birthday party for me to go to! My love to you all!
Antoinette Cox
Belknap County Nursing Home
Laconia
