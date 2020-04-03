To The Daily Sun,
To the kind gentleman who helped me at Hannaford's on Wednesday, March 25. You paid for my groceries when my credit card was declined.
I am paying your kindness forward by sending a donation to the N.H. Food Bank.
Thank you again for your kindness. May God bless you and keep you healthy.
Lucille Lafond
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.