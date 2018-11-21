To The Daily Sun,
I am privileged to be a part of the wonderful team of medical professionals on the senior psych unit at LRGH. I know many in our community still have a skeptical view of the level of care one might receive at our local hospital, and I would love to speak to that!
You see, while I am part of the nursing team, I also am a member of this local community and have a family. Roughly two months ago, I needed an emergent surgery. I received excellent care from the LRGH surgical team, and never felt pressured by my superiors to return to work before I felt ready!
Two weeks ago, my 14-year-old son needed a torn meniscus repaired in his knee. I can not speak enough good about the wonderful people at Advanced Orthopedics. The staff met my son’s every need including calming his stress level the day of surgery. His recovery is progressing well!
Finally, this past weekend, my husband fell off our roof while cleaning the gutters. He sustained a concussion and needed staples in his head. The ER staff was fantastic! Despite the fact that the DART helicopter was getting ready to depart and an obvious busy ER, the nurses whisked my husband right into a room. Within minutes of our arrival, he was having ultrasound, CT scans, x-rays, and blood work. They worked quickly to be sure he was stable. Before discharging him, they made sure we were both very clear on at home instructions and how to best heal his concussion.
While we may look like the poster family for accident insurance right now, I am so very thankful to have a local hospital just minutes from our home. LRGH’s mission is to provide quality and compassionate care in our local community. Speaking for my family’s three recent medical needs, these goals have and are still being met in spades! I greatly enjoy being a member of the LRGH team, and am so appreciative of the fantastic care they have given my family!
Jennittia La Rue
Belmont
