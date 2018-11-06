On behalf of The Lakes Region General Hospital Auxiliary I would like to extend our appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of our 17th Anniversary Fall Craft Fair held at Laconia High School on October 20, 2018.
It was a beautiful day and the turnout was great. We were able to fundraise the necessary amount to continue to provide comfort bags to breast cancer patients in the LRGHealthcare Breast Health Program. Our goal was attained thanks to the many customers who attended, and the combined efforts of Auxiliary members, LRGHealthcare, several local businesses, many friends of the Auxiliary, donations at the door, and finally our generous vendors who not only pay a fee to participate, but the many that also donate items to our craft raffle.
We need to acknowledge the exceptional cooperation, and support of the Laconia School Department, and Laconia High School staff who assisted us with our preparations. Jen O’Reilly, Mr. Kozens and Mr. Peter Johnson helped us with our planning, and assisted with answering questions as they arose.
We would like to thank the following businesses for assisting us with either a raffle donation, publicity, parking or other event assistance: Northeast Communications Corp.; Jeff Levitan; Fred Caruso; Binnie Media NH; LRGHealthcare Public Relations and Marketing; All My Life Jewelers; Annalee Dolls; Benson’s Hair Salon; Eden’s Nails; Laconia Pet Center; Lakes Region Cupcakes; Madeira USA; North Country Deli; Pepi Herrmann; Prescott’s Florist; Shooters Tavern; The Studio; Smitty’s Movie Theater; Shaw’s, Belmont; The 405 Pub and Grill; Wrap City; Tranquility Springs Spa/Opechee Inn; Barnz Movie Theater; The Winnisquam Playhouse; Interlakes Summer Theater; Burrito Me; New Leaf Shop/Home Décor; Laconia Village Bakery; MC Cycle and Sport; BE-YOU-TIFUL Spa; Empire Beauty School; Patricia’s Specially for You; The LRGH Gift Shop; Gator Signs; Piche’s Ski and Sport Outlet; CCI; Gilford Well; Hannaford, Gilford; Airport Country Store and Deli; Lakes Region Floral Studio; Cormier’s Sugar House; Roche Realty; Coldwell Realty; BYSE Agency; The Home Beautiful; The Insurance Outlet; The Taylor Community; Trustworthy Hardware; Kitchen Encounters; Picnic Rock Farm; Proctor’s Lakehouse Cottages; Cantin Chevrolet; Interlakes Family Medical Practice; The Laconia Clinic; Advanced Orthopedic Specialists; Trellis Management Co.; Circle Dental; AutoServ of NH; Sawyer’s Dairy Bar; and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Special acknowledgement is extended to the Auxiliary volunteers who assisted with parking. We also need to offer our sincere appreciation to Eric Proulx, Chris and Justine from the Tanger Outlet, Bob Hamel and Michael Hodge who donated their spare time to help with our set up.
Many thanks to the dozens of people who offered to bake or made a monetary donation in lieu of baking, and to those who gave donations at the door. Thanks again to the vendors, friends of the Auxiliary and businesses that donated an item to our raffle.
Our heartfelt thanks are extended to the friends of the Auxiliary who donated a prize or craft to the craft raffle table. Most of them lovingly made just for our event. Thank you to Betty LaCroix, Diana Goodhue, Barbara Rowe, Ernie Bolduc, Heidi Smith, Pat Weston, Margaret Kopka, Joan Cormier and Paulette Adams.
Finally, we need to thank the volunteers who worked long and hard on the day of the event.
Barbara Tuttle
LRGH Auxiliary
Fall Craft Fair Committee
Laconia
