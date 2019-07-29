To The Daily Sun,
I read Eric Herr’s letter (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/one-can-focus-words-on-a-different-objective-not-be/article_84272114-af11-11e9-9394-6f049691e62b.html) and was impressed, so I did a search in the LDS for other articles he has written. Unfortunately, there were not many. There was one that listed his credentials as an economist that made me take notice. I know Eric addressed his response to Tony Boutin but I will respectfully request that he address a few letters I have written. The first issue I have repeatedly addressed is that the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act (TC&JA) benefited the lower income wage earners more than the rich. (https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/democrats-and-left-leaning-media-can-t-face-the-facts/article_e2a84b74-78c9-11e9-b2a3-4b452e2711c9.html)
In that letter I estimated that about 11.7 percent of the federal income tax burden was shifted from the lower and middle-income wage earners to the wealthy. I have written our Senators Hassen and Shaheen, as well as Senator Warren from Mass. to explain how the TC&JA has not benefited lower wage earners and never received a response. I will ask the same question to Eric.
In the response please acknowledge (or deny) that low and middle-income wage earners paid a lower percentage of what they earned in 2018 than 2017 (i.e. did they keep more in their pockets)? This was the point of the TC&JA, yet Congresswoman Pelosi, Senator Schumer, mainstream media and now Eric Herr redirects the conversation to the rich getting richer at a faster rate than the poor. So, what! The rich would have gotten richer without the TC&JA passage. We could debate how much but it doesn’t matter. What does matter is that the low and middle-income wage earners have more in their pockets to pay for necessities. Eric even acknowledged that the wage growth in that lower income bracket has grown faster since president Trump took office.
A second fact I would like to emphasize is that unlike Eric and those on the left, I think that the rich getting richer is a good thing. I’ll explain. Even though the tax rate on the top wage earners dropped from 39.6 percent to 37 percent they are still paying 37 percent of every dollar they earn (actually a little less due to tax loop holes but that is another letter). And where does that money go? Well, directly to the federal government and it will reduce the annual deficit if Congress would stop giving out more “free” stuff.
In my opinion, wishing for the demise of the rich is based on envy more than anything else. It should not matter to anyone how much someone else earns but rather how much their personal efforts contribute to society and if they are paid fairly.
While waiting on Eric’s response I do want to comment on the wealth inequality in this country which seemed to be at the heart of Eric’s letter. First, I want to say, I could not agree more. The wealth disparity in this country is obscene — but is our fault. Let me explain. Currently, Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world. He is the CEO of Amazon which had sales of $233 billion in 2018. He made his billions on a simple concept. Sell name-brand products (one the Internet) at a lower price than brick and mortar stores and deliver them in one day. Brilliant for Amazon, but terrible for brick and mortar stores. We are already seeing chains like Sears, Macy’s, Nordstrom’s, Target, etc. closing stores. If you want to affect Jeff’s wealth stop buying stuff from Amazon! We created the problem so we should accept the consequences.
I could go on but I want to keep the focus on the TC&JA. The headline of Eric’s letter was, “One can focus words on different objective & not be lying.” I have accused the Democrats of lying about many things based on facts. Changing the “focus” to “objectives” doesn’t change the “facts.” I will not accuse Eric of lying because I didn’t find anything in his letter that was blatantly false. It contained the truth but not the “whole” truth.
I’ll close this letter with a few yes/no questions. Did the TC&JA reduce the income tax percentage paid by low and middle-income wage earners? Yes or no? Did the total taxes paid by the top wage earners increase as a result of the TC&JA? Yes or no? Have wages for low and middle-income workers improved since president Trump was elected? Yes or no? You can use the balance of your 750 words to push for wealth equality and we can debate the merits/pitfalls to our country. I look forward to it.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.