To The Daily Sun,
Several weeks ago, in February, I was sitting in the sunshine by a picture window in my house. The sky was blue and the sun was bright. I had my eyes closed. All of a sudden I felt a lack of warmth from the sunshine. I opened my eyes expecting see a cloud in front of the sun. I instead saw zig-zagging chemtrails all but blocking out the sun. This continued for about one hour. After about three hours the sky was blue and the sun shining.
Several days later I had my video camera charged up and ready to take pictures of the chemtrails that showed up. The sun was shining, but no chemtrails. But I noticed an unpleasant burning feeling from the sun, not the usual healing components. Today I am sitting in the sunshine and I once again feel the unpleasant burning feeling and not the usual healing pleasantness. At night sometimes I look out the window to see the stars. I see some low hanging exhaust trails over my house sometimes. I thought nothing of it until now: those are chemtrails. Bill Gates, a big chemtrail guy, is looking younger from young blood infusions. Where are the young blood donor centers? I don't believe the blood is given willingly. Vampires do not need or like sunshine, just blood. I read on Naturalnews.com that chemtrails allow harmful rays to pass through and block out the helpful rays of the sun. I hadn't thought about the article until just now, so I am not biased about the subject. I am mentally ill, but most mentally ill persons are intelligent and so am I. I am also sane and sober. I am wondering if anyone else has noticed the chemtrails over central New Hampshire recently and what you think about it. I wrote a letter to Sen. Maggie Hassan asking her to put a stop to it. Please do the same if you are willing.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
