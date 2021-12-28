To The Daily Sun,
After I snow-blowed and finishing up shoveling heavy snow on a Sunday, a couple walked up to my house and asked if they could walk through my field to get to their house behind the trees. I nicely said that we don't want anyone on our property. The woman had an attitude as if I was rude, but the man was nice and said "have a nice day." A week later, I was walking back and forth near my house on the dead end road, a man with an authoritative business-like attitude walked almost up to my house then turned around and said "have a nice day" with somewhat of a sneer. I suspect these three (I have never seen them before) are well paid COVID migrants checking out potential playground area for themselves, if a hick-wimp is willing. They brag about having everything here and now they want private property also for their blessed enjoyment.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
